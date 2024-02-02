Form Four Learner's Education Saved: A Heartfelt Plea Answered By A God-sent Helper

Tuition Fee: R540 / US$30 Special Levy: R200 or equivalent Typek Bond Paper (1 Rim) and R150 or equivalent Registration Fee: R50

She still needs 2nd and 3rd term fees.

She still needs money for exam registration.

We don’t know the amount yet. Last year, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) set the fees for Ordinary Level exams at US$11 per subject for candidates in public, local authority, and mission schools. Students in public schools had to pay 45 per cent of the exam fees per subject, while the government covered the remaining 55 per cent.

Mkhalipe Secondary School

The school is located in Gwanda South, Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. The school is officially registered by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE). It is approximately 10 kilometres away from Manama High School.

Your support can make a lasting impact on the life of a determined young learner, inspiring hope and paving the way for a brighter future.

Below are Mkhalipe Secondary School’s bank account details:

Account Name: Mkhaliphe Secondary School Name of Bank: AFC COMMERCIAL BANK(AGRIBANK) RTGS Account number: 100006940409 Rand Account number: 100006424807 USD Account number: 100012904279

Those able and willing to assist are encouraged to send proof of payment to the following numbers:

the school head, Mr Ezweni Ndhlovu (+263773881614),

the learner’s guardian (+263716118842), or

contact Pindula News (+263734663246 – WhatsApp).

