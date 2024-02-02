Four Men Arrested For Smuggling Honda Fit, Toyota Vitz Vehicles

5 minutes ago Fri, 02 Feb 2024 04:40:36 GMT

Police in Matabeleland South Province have arrested four men in Plumtree on allegations of smuggling three motor vehicles through an undesignated point of entry at Nswazi area, Madlambuzi in Bulilima.

The four are Peter Ndlovu (20), David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36) and Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and were arrested at various points along Bulawayo- Plumtree road.

In a statement, Police said Ndlovu and his accomplices were intercepted at the 17-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road highway. Police said:

