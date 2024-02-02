Four Men Arrested For Smuggling Honda Fit, Toyota Vitz Vehicles
Police in Matabeleland South Province have arrested four men in Plumtree on allegations of smuggling three motor vehicles through an undesignated point of entry at Nswazi area, Madlambuzi in Bulilima.
The four are Peter Ndlovu (20), David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36) and Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and were arrested at various points along Bulawayo- Plumtree road.
In a statement, Police said Ndlovu and his accomplices were intercepted at the 17-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road highway. Police said:
Police in Plumtree who were on anti-smuggling motorised patrol arrested David Mazararire (22), Ndumiso Mudenda (36), Norman Farai Nhunge (31) and Peter Ndlovu (20) for smuggling two Honda Fit vehicles and a Toyota Vitz vehicle through an undesignated point of entry at Nswazi area, Madlambuzi.
David Mazararire and Dumiso Mudenda were intercepted at the 43-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree road while driving a Honda Fit vehicle with foreign number plates, while Norman Farai Nhunge was intercepted at the 17-kilometre peg along the same road, whilst driving a Toyota Vitz vehicle with foreign number plates. Peter Ndlovu was intercepted at the 17-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road whilst driving a Honda Fit vehicle.
The police said the suspects had no Temporary Import Permits and vehicle registration books for the vehicles.
Smuggling of vehicles across Zimbabwe’s southern and western borders is rampant with some of the vehicles having been hijacked in South Africa.
South African Police Service’s crime statistics reveal that between 1 April and 30 June 2023, 5 488 ars were hijacked.
Some of the hijacked cars find their way to Zimbabwe where they are sold to unsuspecting members of the public.
