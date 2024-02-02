"Sikhala Facing Fresh Arrest Threats"

“Deep State” refers to a body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy.

Sikhala said he needs a break as he maps his way forward following the closure of his law firm during his time in jail. He said:

I don’t know where to start from. I still need to reflect on whether I still need to go and pursue my legal profession so this is my time for reflection.

Sikhala was released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison early this week where he was in pretrial detention for nearly 600 days.

He was jailed in June 2022 on allegations of inciting the public to avenge the death of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist, who was a resident of Nyatsime.

Ali was brutally murdered and her body dismembered and thrown into a well by Pius Jamba believed to be a member of ZANU PF.

Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti handed Sikhala a wholly suspended two-year jail sentence.

He has been arrested over 60 times, with a Harare court describing him as a habitual offender though he has only one conviction which he intends to appeal against at the High Court.

