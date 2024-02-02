Sikhala Is Not A Political Prisoner But A Common Criminal - Govt

He said no one was above the law, and that law enforcement agents will not hesitate to bring perpetrators of crimes to account without fear or favour. Said Muswere:

The State will not be hindered in its effort to allow the generality of its citizenry to enjoy all fundamental human rights ascribed to them by our Constitution by any individual or class of individuals through the proliferation of hate speech and incitement to violence. Mr Sikhala was found guilty of inciting public violence by the courts and he is thus not a political prisoner… Those who commit crimes will meet their day in court and the judiciary will adjudicate without any fear or favour.

Sikhala was released from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison early this week where he was in pretrial detention for nearly 600 days.

He was jailed in June 2022 on allegations of inciting the public to avenge the death of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist, who was a resident of Nyatsime.

Ali was brutally murdered and her body dismembered and thrown into a well by Pius Jamba believed to be a member of ZANU PF.

Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti handed Sikhala a wholly suspended two-year jail sentence.

He has been arrested over 60 times, with a Harare court describing him as a habitual offender though he has only one conviction which he intends to appeal against at the High Court.

Critics said Sikhala was a political prisoner after he was denied bail by the courts which resulted in his lenghty pre-trial detention.

Furthermore, some individuals linked to ZANU PF, have openly threatened violence but have never been arrested, thus raising concerns about law enforcement agents’ impartiality.

More: Pindula News

