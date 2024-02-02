Traffic Police Officer Charges Kombis US$30 A Week

Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje Chirenge said on 28 January 2024, police received a tip-off that traffic officers, who were manning the ZRP Mabvuku traffic had teamed up with Nyabanga to extort money from kombis on the Epworth route.

The scheme entailed that commuter omnibuses on that route were allowed to pass through the roadblock, without being stopped, after payment of bribe money amounting to US$5 per day or US$30 per week.

Nyabanga was allegedly strategically placed at Chans Shopping Centre, Hatfield, as their runner, with the responsibility of receiving the money from drivers of the kombis between 7 AM and 10 AM.

The court heard that after collecting the money from complying operators, Nyabanga would list all defiant kombis and send the list to the police officers.

The other police officers would then target the vehicles and arrest the drivers.

One of the kombi owners reported the matter to the police and a trap was authorised which led to Nyabanga’s arrest.

Nyabanga implicated Mutaurwa, through their WhatsApp messages, in which they were discussing the deal.

Social commentators say corruption, extortion and bribe-taking at police roadblocks have almost been normalised as money changes hands between public transport operators such as kombis and mushikashika, and cops, in full view of passengers.

