Allan Markham Quits CCC; "Rusty" Was Elected MP For Harare East In 2023

This has led to a lot of soul-searching pertaining to the future. Recent events within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party have pushed me to make the firm decision that I no longer represent the CCC in any form whatsoever.

I believe that the party has been infiltrated to the extent that it does not represent what I stand for.

The choreographed support by the Judiciary and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to the self-appointed and unknown Interim Secretary-General is a testament to how desperate the regime wants to shut down the democratic space.

I, therefore, reiterate that I cannot be and will not be associating with anything to do with the CCC from here on.

Further to the above, the democratic space in parliament has been shut down completely. Parliament has been rendered into a “tick the box” institution and has no oversight at all over the Executive (Ministries).

Stakeholders’ engagement on the budget was also a rubber stamp exercise. After consultation with residents and hearing both sides of the argument (to remain or to leave parliament ), I have opted to leave Parliament as my conscience will not allow me to remain as a Member of Parliament.

As a result, my resignation letter was handed in before noon on Friday the 2nd of February. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, and who has believed in me.

I assure you that I will continue working with the residents and stakeholders as I have in the past for the betterment of our communities and the country. For the sake of clarity and the avoidance of doubt, I stand firmly with Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

