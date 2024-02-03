Harare East MP, Allan Norman Markham, Resigns From Parliament

I write to tender my resignation from Parliament with immediate effect, as required under by section 129(1)(b) of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

Markham becomes the second CCC MP after Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), to resign from the 10th Parliament following founding president Nelson Chamisa’s decision to walk away from CCC late last month.

In the 2023 general elections, Markham garnered 15 642 votes, more than double those won by ZANU PF candidate Mavis Gumbo who received 7 621 votes.

The other candidates were Malvin Rzaru, a CCC double candidate who won 1 027 votes, MDC-T’s Stewart Musarurwa Mutizwa (108 votes), and Garikai Mlambo (UZA), who garnered 84 votes.

Markham has since advised Harare East residents that he has also resigned from CCC, saying the party has been infiltrated and no longer represents what he stands for.

