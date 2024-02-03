Minister Mavetera Opens Pilot Telehealth Centre In Chikomba
The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera recently opened a pilot telehealth centre in Chikomba West Constituency, Mashonaland East Province.
The Ministry of Health and Childcare, in conjunction with the ICT Ministry, is set to launch the programme countrywide soon. Mavetera posted on X this Saturday:
We opened a pilot of a telehealth centre in Chikomba West Constituency. This is a programme that the Ministry of Health and Childcare will launch soon together with the Ministry of ICT. Telehealth and telemedicine will see us receiving medical services in the comfort of our homes.Feedback
Telehealth or telemedicine allows healthcare providers to care for patients without an in-person office visit. It is done primarily online with internet access on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
Patients can talk to their health care provider live over the phone or video chat, send and receive messages from health care providers using secure messaging, email, and secure file exchange, or use remote monitoring so the health care provider can check on the patient at home.
The patient might use a device to gather vital signs to help his/her healthcare provider stay informed on their progress.
