Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeHealth

Minister Mavetera Opens Pilot Telehealth Centre In Chikomba

8 minutes agoSat, 03 Feb 2024 06:51:11 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Minister Mavetera Opens Pilot Telehealth Centre In Chikomba

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera recently opened a pilot telehealth centre in Chikomba West Constituency, Mashonaland East Province.

The Ministry of Health and Childcare, in conjunction with the ICT Ministry, is set to launch the programme countrywide soon. Mavetera posted on X this Saturday:

We opened a pilot of a telehealth centre in Chikomba West Constituency. This is a programme that the Ministry of Health and Childcare will launch soon together with the Ministry of ICT. Telehealth and telemedicine will see us receiving medical services in the comfort of our homes.

ImageImageImage

Telehealth or telemedicine allows healthcare providers to care for patients without an in-person office visit. It is done primarily online with internet access on your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Patients can talk to their health care provider live over the phone or video chat, send and receive messages from health care providers using secure messaging, email, and secure file exchange, or use remote monitoring so the health care provider can check on the patient at home.

The patient might use a device to gather vital signs to help his/her healthcare provider stay informed on their progress.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Tatenda MaveteraTelehealth CentreTelemedicine

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback