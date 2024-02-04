EU Renews Zimbabwe Sanctions For Another Year, Citing 'The Situation'

The EU measures in place consist of an embargo on arms and equipment which might be used for internal repression, and a targeted assets freeze against one entity, Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

Since February 2022 there are no listed individuals.

The EU will continue to closely follow developments in Zimbabwe, with a particular attention to the human rights situation and recalls its readiness to adapt the whole range of its policies accordingly.

Background

On 15 February 2011, the Council adopted Decision 2011/101/CFSP concerning restrictive measures in view of the situation in Zimbabwe.

The remaining restrictive measures in place do not affect the people of Zimbabwe, its economy, foreign direct investments, or trade.

The sanctions on Zimbabwe were initially imposed in 2011 due to human rights violations under the leadership of the late Robert Mugabe. They have been renewed annually since then, with some entities and individuals being removed or added to the sanctions list.

Proponents of the sanctions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, argue that they are targeted and do not harm the general population or the country’s economy. However, Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU PF, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union, and the United Nations contend that the sanctions have unintended consequences for ordinary people and entities. They argue that the sanctions have hindered Zimbabwe’s ability to trade with neighbouring countries, affecting not only the Zimbabwean economy but also that of its neighbours.

Zimbabwe has faced significant economic challenges since the turn of the millennium when Britain first imposed its sanctions. They have been renewed yearly ever since with some entities and individuals being removed or added. The ZANU PF government attributes these difficulties to the sanctions, while Western powers attribute them to mismanagement of national resources, corruption, and poor policies.

In comparison to the European Union, the United States has implemented more stringent sanctions on Zimbabwe since 2003. It is expected that these sanctions may also be renewed in the coming months. The U.S. sanctions are known for their comprehensive scope and strictness, reflecting concerns about the policies and actions of the Zimbabwean government.

Zimbabwe’s relationship with the international community continues to be closely monitored, especially by Western nations. They are watching for progress in addressing human rights violations and promoting democratic reforms. The extension of EU sanctions sends a clear message about their view on recently held elections which were marred by several irregularities.

