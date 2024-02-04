Zimbabwe Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects In Harare

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested suspects in connection with a series of armed robbery cases in Harare. One suspect, David Madzima, was arrested for a robbery that took place in Dzivarasekwa Extension, where a couple was attacked and cash, a laptop, and cellphones were stolen. Another suspect, Ronald Edward Chigwida, was arrested for his involvement in multiple robberies in Marondera, Gweru, Bulawayo, and Harare. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police are seeking information on other suspects who are still at large. Read the statement:

ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS IN HARARE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of David Madzima (27) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred in Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 13th January 2024 where a couple was attacked before US$100 cash, a laptop and cellphones were stolen.

On 1st February 2024, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspect was linked to the robbery case and was currently remanded in custody at Harare Central Remand Prison for a case of theft which occurred in Nehanda, Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 10th January 2024 where 20 litres of fuel were stolen after being drained from a parked motor vehicle. The detectives made a follow up and interviewed the suspect who revealed that he participated in the robbery and was given US$ 100.00 as part of his share from the loot. The suspect implicated Lameck Madzima, Tatenda Madzima, Roman Badza and Silveni Nyaude, who are still at large.

Meanwhile, Detectives from CID Homicide have arrested Ronald Edward Chigwida (39) in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred in Marondera, Gweru, Bulawayo and Harare. On 01st February 2024, Detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information that the suspect was in Beatrice and was linked to two cases of robbery which occurred on 12th November 2023 at two different houses in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare where a cellphone, three laptops and US$3 062.00 cash were stolen. The detectives made a follow up and arrested the suspect at his residence in Beatrice. The suspect implicated, Shame Mwedzi (40), Alfred Chitate and Sydney Chemhere as his accomplices.

