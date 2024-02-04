Zimbabwe Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects In Harare
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested suspects in connection with a series of armed robbery cases in Harare. One suspect, David Madzima, was arrested for a robbery that took place in Dzivarasekwa Extension, where a couple was attacked and cash, a laptop, and cellphones were stolen. Another suspect, Ronald Edward Chigwida, was arrested for his involvement in multiple robberies in Marondera, Gweru, Bulawayo, and Harare. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said police are seeking information on other suspects who are still at large. Read the statement:
ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS IN HARARE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of David Madzima (27) in connection with a case of robbery which occurred in Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 13th January 2024 where a couple was attacked before US$100 cash, a laptop and cellphones were stolen.
On 1st February 2024, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspect was linked to the robbery case and was currently remanded in custody at Harare Central Remand Prison for a case of theft which occurred in Nehanda, Dzivarasekwa Extension, Harare on 10th January 2024 where 20 litres of fuel were stolen after being drained from a parked motor vehicle. The detectives made a follow up and interviewed the suspect who revealed that he participated in the robbery and was given US$ 100.00 as part of his share from the loot. The suspect implicated Lameck Madzima, Tatenda Madzima, Roman Badza and Silveni Nyaude, who are still at large.
Meanwhile, Detectives from CID Homicide have arrested Ronald Edward Chigwida (39) in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred in Marondera, Gweru, Bulawayo and Harare. On 01st February 2024, Detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information that the suspect was in Beatrice and was linked to two cases of robbery which occurred on 12th November 2023 at two different houses in Retreat, Waterfalls, Harare where a cellphone, three laptops and US$3 062.00 cash were stolen. The detectives made a follow up and arrested the suspect at his residence in Beatrice. The suspect implicated, Shame Mwedzi (40), Alfred Chitate and Sydney Chemhere as his accomplices.Feedback
Ronald Edward Chigwida’s arrest follows the arrest of Shame Mwedzi at Gazaland Shopping Centre, Highfield, Harare on 27th November 2023 in connection with the robbery cases. Shame Mwedzi appeared before Harare Magistrate’s Court on 29th November 2023 and was granted bail on 04th January 2024.
The other suspects identified as Takawira Musaki alias Shinso, Tinotenda Mabhande, and Clever are on the run.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects. Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
