Zimbabwean MMA Fighter Themba Gorimbo Impresses With Quick Victory At UFC Fight Night

5 minutes ago Sun, 04 Feb 2024 17:52:10 GMT

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Themba Gorimbo, achieved a quick victory in his recent match against Pete Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 235. Gorimbo knocked out Rodriguez in just 32 seconds, impressing fans and catching the attention of his friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Watch the video for more:

Gorimbo, who made his UFC debut in 2023, has gained a significant following within a year. After losing his first UFC fight, he bounced back with a decision win over Takashi Sato in May 2023. This performance not only attracted fans from around the world but also grabbed the attention of Dwayne Johnson. Gorimbo had revealed that he had only $7 in his bank account during that time, highlighting his struggle to succeed as an MMA fighter.

Inspired by Gorimbo’s story of growing up in poverty in Zimbabwe, Dwayne Johnson, a WWE star and actor, bought him a house in 2023. This act of kindness moved Gorimbo, who has since pledged to give back by working to provide clean drinking water infrastructure in Bikita, Masvingo, Zimbabwe, Africa.

