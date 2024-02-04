Zimbabwean MMA Fighter Themba Gorimbo Impresses With Quick Victory At UFC Fight Night
Zimbabwean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Themba Gorimbo, achieved a quick victory in his recent match against Pete Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night 235. Gorimbo knocked out Rodriguez in just 32 seconds, impressing fans and catching the attention of his friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Watch the video for more:
Gorimbo, who made his UFC debut in 2023, has gained a significant following within a year. After losing his first UFC fight, he bounced back with a decision win over Takashi Sato in May 2023. This performance not only attracted fans from around the world but also grabbed the attention of Dwayne Johnson. Gorimbo had revealed that he had only $7 in his bank account during that time, highlighting his struggle to succeed as an MMA fighter.
Inspired by Gorimbo’s story of growing up in poverty in Zimbabwe, Dwayne Johnson, a WWE star and actor, bought him a house in 2023. This act of kindness moved Gorimbo, who has since pledged to give back by working to provide clean drinking water infrastructure in Bikita, Masvingo, Zimbabwe, Africa.
Before Gorimbo’s recent fight, Dwayne Johnson took to social media to wish him well. Gorimbo has won two fights in a row and has a record of 2 wins and 1 loss in the Octagon. His dominant performance against Rodriguez has the potential to boost his ranking in the welterweight division.
Following his success at UFC Vegas 85, Gorimbo confidently called out undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov, expressing his ambition to vie for a UFC championship in 2024. With his remarkable skills and determination, Gorimbo aims to achieve great success in the MMA world, representing Zimbabwe on the international stage.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v