Former Minister Moyo Criticizes Sikhala For Visiting Chiza's Church, Calls It A Fraudulent Spectacle

However, Moyo strongly criticized Sikhala’s visit, stating that it undermined Sikhala’s credibility as a serious politician. Moyo labelled the church event as a fraudulent scam, comparing it to the practices of TB Joshua, a controversial Nigerian preacher. According to Moyo, politics and religion should be kept separate, and political leaders should not engage in such outrageous scams if they want to be taken seriously by the public. He said:

This fraudulent spectacle staged by @ProphetDrBChiza in Bulawayo on Sunday is neither an interpretation of anything, let alone of any dream as claimed, nor a prophecy; it’s a criminal scam, TB Joshua style, and it has no place in serious or progressive politics. It must be said that @JobSikhala1 ought to know better or he should be better advised. In politics, there are some red lines that political leaders who want to be taken seriously by the public in the public domain must not cross, and this kind of outrageous scam is one of those lines. Politics is not a religion and has absolutely nothing to do with religion; it is the secular praxis – interactive behaviour- of groups of men and women with shared aspirations in pursuit of political power to execute common interests or objectives through the institutions of government and the state! Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In Zimbabwe, politicians often use religion to gain support from the predominantly Christian community. Even before colonial times, Africans believed that leaders were chosen by gods or ancestors. Spirit mediums were consulted during the installation of kings to determine the rightful leader. In modern times, both the ruling party ZANU PF and opposition leaders frequently visit churches to appeal to congregants for their votes. Some church leaders even use their platforms to campaign for specific individuals.

There are rumours that Job Sikhala, who recently spent time in prison, wants to leverage his popularity gained from persecution to gain power. His release from prison coincided with the resignation of Nelson Chamisa, the former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), citing infiltration and hijacking by ZANU PF and its allies within CCC. Some analysts see this coincidence as suspicious, suggesting that there might have been a deal with the government to release Sikhala and fill the opposition power vacuum left by Chamisa’s departure. Sikhala denies allegations of negotiating his release and claims Sengezo Tshabangu, the disputed CCC interim secretary-general would want to be associated with an “icon” that’s why he claimed that he negotiated Sikhala’s release.

Tags

Leave a Comment