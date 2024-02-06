MultiChoice Rejects Undervalued Takeover Bid From French Corporation Canal+

6 minutes ago Tue, 06 Feb 2024 04:51:06 GMT

South Africa’s leading broadcasting company, MultiChoice, has rejected a takeover bid from the French corporation Canal+ which had offered to purchase MultiChoice shares at a price that the company deemed undervalued. The bid, which represented a 40% premium to MultiChoice’s share price at the time, did not meet the company’s appraisal standards, Reuters reported. MultiChoice, with a market capitalisation of $2.15 billion, informed shareholders that it would not accept the offer of R105 per share. US$1 = ZAR18.9169.

In a statement to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, MultiChoice explained that after careful consideration, the board concluded that the proposed offer significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects. Read the statement in part: