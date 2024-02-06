Zimbabwean Man Sought By Police For Allegedly Killing 90-year-old Grandmother Over Witchcraft Accusation

Witchcraft is still prevalent in rural areas of Zimbabwe, and it is not uncommon for local reports or newspaper stories about such practices to surface almost every week. In 2006, the government acknowledged the existence of supernatural powers but stated that the use of magic to harm others is prohibited.

Many Zimbabweans, especially those who grow up in rural areas, find it challenging to dismiss the belief in witchcraft. Gokwe, a district known for cotton production in the Midlands province, has gained notoriety for its association with witchcraft and the occult. In terms of reported cases, Gokwe could be considered a contender for the “Witchcraft Order of Merit,” along with the alleged lightning-makers of Chipinge.

Different opinions exist regarding the understanding of witchcraft and the occult. Christian churches recognise only the existence of a “good” spirit, known as the Holy Spirit, while associating witchcraft with Satanism. Others argue that Zimbabweans should respect their ancestral traditions and perform rituals that were favoured by their forefathers.

Witchcraft refers to the practice and belief in magical abilities and it’s different from the occult which pertains to knowledge of the hidden. Throughout history, there have been numerous unexplained occurrences that extend beyond rational and scientific explanations, fueling beliefs in witchcraft and the occult.

Despite Zimbabwe’s reputation as a predominantly Christian nation, with more than 90% of the population identifying with a denomination, belief in witchcraft and the occult remains widespread. Stories circulate about lightning being “manufactured” in certain areas of Manicaland, with bolts supposedly sent to strike down enemies and rivals. In Mashonaland West and Central provinces, there are mentions of a magical spell called runyoka, which married individuals supposedly use to catch cheating spouses.

Occasionally, there are reports and images of self-proclaimed witches being caught naked in people’s houses, as their nocturnal activities are unexpectedly revealed in the morning light.

