Chibaya, Ostallos Meeting In Mutare Angers Chamisa Loyalists
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) organising secretary Amos Chibaya has dismissed reports that Nelson Chamisa’s followers were mobilising for a new political party.
Speaking to NewsDay on Tuesday, 06 February, Chibaya said that a meeting held in Mutare over the weekend was not an inaugural mobilisation programme but had organised the meeting on behalf of CCC.
The meeting reportedly angered some Chamisa loyalists who alleged that they were not informed of the meeting.
Chibaya and former CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba addressed party supporters in Mutare during the weekend.
Other senior opposition figures who attended the meeting were former MPs Regai Tsunga and David Chimhini as well as Chikanga MP Lynette Karenyi-Kore. Said Chibaya:
As the organiser of the party, l was meeting with our champions from Manicaland. I am the organiser of the party in charge of putting in place structures and making sure that there are programmes and activities for the party.
At the beginning of every year, l do a round of provincial citizens assembly (PCA) and that meeting which took place is called PCA which was called by the national organising champions, myself and addressed again by myself.
The president resigned, yes, but he is still working with the citizens of Zimbabwe to achieve democratic change in Zimbabwe.
I am the organiser. The organiser oversees the party programmes and activities. If you go to ZANU PF there is what is called a political commissar.
You cannot be left out if you are not the organiser or part of the organising committee.
However, some of Chamisa’s loyalists are reported to be in the dark over his next move with the so-called inaugural mobilisation programme coming as a surprise.
Chamisa quit CCC late last month, saying the party had been infiltrated by ZANU PF after disputed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled dozens of the party’s MPs and councillors.
More: Pindula News