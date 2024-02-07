Chibaya, Ostallos Meeting In Mutare Angers Chamisa Loyalists

Chibaya and former CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba addressed party supporters in Mutare during the weekend.

Other senior opposition figures who attended the meeting were former MPs Regai Tsunga and David Chimhini as well as Chikanga MP Lynette Karenyi-Kore. Said Chibaya:

As the organiser of the party, l was meeting with our champions from Manicaland. I am the organiser of the party in charge of putting in place structures and making sure that there are programmes and activities for the party.

At the beginning of every year, l do a round of provincial citizens assembly (PCA) and that meeting which took place is called PCA which was called by the national organising champions, myself and addressed again by myself.

The president resigned, yes, but he is still working with the citizens of Zimbabwe to achieve democratic change in Zimbabwe.

I am the organiser. The organiser oversees the party programmes and activities. If you go to ZANU PF there is what is called a political commissar.

You cannot be left out if you are not the organiser or part of the organising committee.