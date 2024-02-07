"Do Not Resign", CCC Tells MPs, Councillors

If or when required to resign, deployees will be advised accordingly. We respect and honour the decisions of those who have personally decided to resign.

We stand in solidarity with those who were forced to resign (through illegal recalls) and we will advise those who remain if/when the party decides on planned resignations.

In the meantime, the party will find a way to keep the connection between the deployees and party officials on the one hand and President Chamisa on the other side for purposes of the future.

Strategic deployments in parliament and council where vacancies arise will continue to be guided by the party and following what President Nelson Chamisa would have done.

Positions which President Chamisa had already made a which President Chamisa had already made a decision or appointment will not be tempered with.

In addition to engaging with President Chamisa, Provincial interfaces led by @ChibayaCCC, @Cde_Ostallos and an extended team will continue into all ten provinces. Our members are encouraged to attend.

The purpose of the interfaces is to consult with the party membership on the best way forward and to update them on the developments thus far.

In the coming days, delegations will be deployed to engage other stakeholders such as churches, civil society, business, labour and student unions and the members of the public.

The party also decided to continue engagements with SADC and to pursue all legal cases before the courts to their logical conclusion.

The party appreciates and agrees with all the issues raised by President Nelson Chamisa and is seized with finding a lasting solution as soon as practically possible.

President Chamisa remains our best foot forward and the legitimate face and leader of the broader democratic movement in Zimbabwe.

