Gweru City Council Repossesses Residential Stands

However, Gweru mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko denied claims that the local authority had repossessed the stands saying they were given to the government as commonage. He said:

At Mkoba 21 there are some stands which are under the ministry and not under council. As a council, we are not repossessing any stands as these (stands) were given as commonage and have nothing to do with the local authority.

The Gweru City Council availed at least 6 000 stands to Mkoba 21 beneficiaries in 2014 and most of them were council employees.

They were given the stands to set off four months’ salary arrears and bonuses owed to workers in 2015.

People are yet to start building houses as developers have not finished serving the land.

Last week, the local authority warned that it would cancel contracts of land developers who failed to service stands.

