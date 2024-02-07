Tendai Masawi Appointed Hippo Valley Estates Limited And Triangle Limited CEO
Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe has appointed Tendai Masawi as the new CEO and managing director of Hippo Valley Estates Limited and Triangle Limited. He replaces Aiden Mhere.
As reported by Business Times, before the appointment, Masawi held the position of Chief Technical Officer at Tongaat Hulett.
He has also worked as Managing Director of Tongaat Hulett Mozambique where, he, together with his team, successfully implemented the turnaround of operations in that country.
Among other things, Masawi and his team made Xinavane in Mozambique one of the best-performing mills in the industry.
The Triangle and Hippo Boards expressed optimism that Masawi, who holds a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering (Sugar Technology), will work closely with them in the implementation of the Fit for Future Strategy.
After his retirement, Mhere will continue as an independent consultant for the two companies for 12 months.
