Tendai Masawi Appointed Hippo Valley Estates Limited And Triangle Limited CEO

5 minutes ago Wed, 07 Feb 2024 08:11:35 GMT

Tongaat Huletts Zimbabwe has appointed Tendai Masawi as the new CEO and managing director of Hippo Valley Estates Limited and Triangle Limited. He replaces Aiden Mhere.

As reported by Business Times, before the appointment, Masawi held the position of Chief Technical Officer at Tongaat Hulett.

He has also worked as Managing Director of Tongaat Hulett Mozambique where, he, together with his team, successfully implemented the turnaround of operations in that country.

