Three Armed Robbers Killed During Shootout With CID Homicide Detectives

Detectives from CID homicide Bulawayo acted on received information and intercepted four armed robbery suspects who were travelling in a green and white Toyota Hiace near the Tuli River en route to Freda Mine.

On seeing the detectives, the suspects started to fire towards the police officers and a shootout ensued.

Resultantly, Pride Moyo, Newman Ncube and Ntokozo Ncube were shot and taken to Gwanda District Hospital where they died upon admission.

The detectives managed to recover a revolver 38 SPL with two live rounds, three empty cartridges and two pellet guns from the suspect’s vehicle. The suspects are linked to two robbery cases and an attempted murder case.

In one of the robbery cases which occurred on 30 June 2023 at Insindi Ranch House, the suspects who were armed with pistols, a hunting knife, knobkerrie and paper spray, attacked two victims before stealing US$7 800.00 cash, an FN 9mm pistol with a magazine of 13 rounds, a Cadix .38 revolver and jewellery valued at US$200.00.

In another robbery case which occurred on 01st January 2024 in Plumtree, the suspects who were armed with firearms attacked a victim before stealing US$74 000.00, ZAR25 000.00 and a motor vehicle.

The suspects are also linked to a case of attempted murder which occurred in Cowdray Park on 01st August 2023, where three Police Officers were injured during a shootout.

Meanwhile, Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Simelweyinkosi Dube who managed to escape from the scene during the shootout.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to report movements of criminal syndicates to the Police on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

