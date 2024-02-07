Two Men Arrested Over A Spate Of Break-ins, Robberies In Mt Darwin

Makwengura’s alleged accomplices, Lesley Nyasha Makaka (30) and Mercy Muza (44) have since been arrested. Reads the statement:

ARREST OF TWO SUSPECTS FOR UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO PREMISES, ROBBERY AND THEFT CASES – MT DARWIN

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Shepherd Kamhandu (19) and Douglas Kaingidza (39) in connection with a spate of unlawful entry into premises, robbery and theft cases which occurred in and around Mt Darwin during the period extending from 29th July 2023 to 27th January 2024.

On 27th January 2024, the two suspects were apprehended by the public in Rushinga, Mt Darwin whilst selling 8 bricks of cigarettes and were later referred to CID Mt Darwin for further management.

The detectives managed to link the two suspects to a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred at Kandeya Township, Mt Darwin in which the suspects broke into a shop and stole 100 bricks of Pacific Storm and Breeze cigarettes, 45 bricks of Everest cigarettes, one brick of Madison cigarettes, three crates of Carling Black Label Quarts, one X 750 mls Hunters beer and one X 750 mls Mayfair beer all valued at US$ 1 286.00.

The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of 70 bricks of cigarettes, various clothes, blankets, a 32-inch television, five gas tanks, jewellery, cell phones and accessories all valued at US$ 1 787.00.

Investigations carried out unearthed that the two suspects were linked to 24 counts of unlawful entry into premises cases, seven counts of robbery cases and four counts of theft cases.

In an unlawful entry into premises case which occurred in Madziwa, Mt Darwin on 06th August 2023, the suspects broke into a shop before stealing a wallet containing US$300.00 cash, various clothes and groceries all valued at US$ 1 000.00.

In another robbery case which occurred in September 2023, the suspects attacked a juvenile (14) who was walking along a footpath from Kandeya Township to the Ridgeview location, before stealing a cell phone and a satchel.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nelson Batsirai Makwengura (30) who is being sought in connection with a case of theft which occurred during the period extending from May 2023 to October 2023.

The suspect allegedly stole 330 tonnes of Polypropylene HKR102 worth US$442 000.00 in connivance with his two accomplices, Lesley Nyasha Makaka (30) and Mercy Muza (44), who were since arrested.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to report to the Police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.