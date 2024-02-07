"You May Not Be In Chamisa's Plans", CCC MPs Warned Against Resigning

He quit CCC and those that claim to be loyal to him are following him. Some MPs have already resigned following him.

On the part of those that have resigned, it’s quite a risky move that they have taken because it’s not very clear whether they are part of the plan of Mr Chamisa.

Mukonza also warned Chamisa that if he forms a new party, he may have the same problems he encountered in CCC since he will be starting with some of the people he worked with in CCC. Said Mukonza:

There are no brand-new people. Mr Chamisa is going to move to the new political entity with the same people that were in CCC. He may think that he will succeed in leaving behind those he thinks were problematic for him, but he may equally find the same problems with those that are going to join him.

Another political analyst Effie Ncube said that Chamisa and his colleagues should avoid the pitfalls that resulted in CCC’s implosion. He said:

It’s important that the new movement, with its millions of supporters, avoids the pitfalls of division right from the outset. These are the fractures that end up bringing down organisations. At this stage, conceptual clarity among top leaders is key so that there is unity of purpose. Grievances can grow if not proactively tackled.

Professor of World Politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies Stephen Chan said:

Those who sacrificed their Parliamentary careers or left the CCC to follow Chamisa must not be left on the wayside. The country will not follow him otherwise. He cannot begin again to think he can go it alone. Otherwise, his new movement will again be seen as a one-man-band, and not as something led by a future president of millions of people in an entire country.

Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Norman Markham, who were elected Mt Pleasants and Harare East MP respectively, in the 2023 general elections, resigned from Parliament in solidarity with Chamisa.

