ZESA Dismisses US$33 Million Payment To Chivayo Report

7 minutes ago Wed, 07 Feb 2024 16:38:41 GMT

ZESA Holdings has dismissed as false, a post on social media site, X, which alleges that the Supreme Court ordered the power utility to pay Wicknell Chivayo US$33 million after the company’s “CEO” allegedly failed to appear in court.

Chivayo is a controversial socialite who has been buying expensive cars for artists linked to ZANU PF over the past few weeks.

In a statement, ZESA Holdings said it has no case that is pending before the Supreme Court involving Chivayo. It said:

