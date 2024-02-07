ZESA Dismisses US$33 Million Payment To Chivayo Report
ZESA Holdings has dismissed as false, a post on social media site, X, which alleges that the Supreme Court ordered the power utility to pay Wicknell Chivayo US$33 million after the company’s “CEO” allegedly failed to appear in court.
Chivayo is a controversial socialite who has been buying expensive cars for artists linked to ZANU PF over the past few weeks.
In a statement, ZESA Holdings said it has no case that is pending before the Supreme Court involving Chivayo. It said:
ZESA Holdings has taken note of a post circulating on social media, falsely claiming that the Supreme Court has ordered the payment of US$33 Million to Mr. Wicknell Chivayo.
The post further alleges that the order was granted against ZESA after its “CEO” allegedly failed to appear in court.
We would like to advise our valued stakeholders that the contents of the aforesaid post are grossly misleading, false and maliciously calculated to misinform the general public.
For the avoidance of doubt, ZESA has no case that is pending before the Supreme Court involving the individual referred to in the post circulating on social media.
ZESA reassures its customers, stakeholders and the general public of its commitment to principles of good governance, chief among which are integrity and accountability.
