ZIMSEC O-Level Examinations Markers Demand Outstanding Allowances

They also claimed ZIMSEC closed all WhatsApp groups they were using for receiving updates.

Some of the aggrieved markers alleged they received payments in their accounts, but the payments were later reversed.

Contacted for comment by CITE, ZIMSEC public relations manager Nicky Dlamini said all examiners had been paid. Said Dlamini:

Examiner payments are and have been processed accordingly. We implore any examiner who may have an anomaly to contact us for timely assistance. As an organisation, we cannot comment on WhatsApp groups as we do not corporately create these. I f it was amongst a group of examiners, they may seek reprieve from their administrators. ZIMSEC is dedicated to ensuring that all examiners receive their dues timeously for the invaluable service they have provided.

Meanwhile, another report claims ZIMSEC hasn’t yet paid the owners of vehicles hired to transport 2023 examination papers, five months after they rendered their services.

The vehicles were hired through the government’s Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) at a rate of US$152 per day.

They ferried examination papers for Grade Seven, Ordinary and Advanced levels to various centres across Zimbabwe.

