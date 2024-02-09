"Blue Card" Reports Incorrect And Premature - FIFA

FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called “blue card” at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature. Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

This comes after English outlet, The Telegraph, reported that football lawmakers International Football Association Board (IFAB) will announce the revolutionary rule change on Friday, although it won’t be implemented at the top level straight away.

However, the publication also reported that elite trials could still begin as soon as next season.

The introduction of the blue card will be the first major disciplinary change since the introduction of the yellow and red cards at the 1970 World Cup.

The blue card is envisaged to limit fouls that prevent a promising attack or counterattacks with shirt pulls or other deliberate fouls plus dissent.

A player will be shown a red card if he/she receives two blue cards during a match or a combination of yellow and blue.

According to the report, players will be removed from the field for 10 minutes if they commit a cynical foul or show dissent towards a match official.

