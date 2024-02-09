Fuel Service Station In Mabvuku Loses US$10 000 To Armed Robbers
Six unidentified armed robbers pounced on a service station in Mabvuku on Wednesday and went away with nearly US$10 000.
In a statement, police said the suspects robbed a motorist who was fuelling his vehicle and broke into a safe at the service station using explosives after attacking the security guard on duty.
The suspects took US$9 670 cash from the safe before proceeding to a nearby lodge and attacked a security guard before stealing US$50 and an Itel cell phone. Police said:
Police in Mabvuku are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Eastview on 07/02/24 in which six unidentified male suspects who were armed with firearms and wearing face masks, attacked a security guard who was on duty and a motorist who was fuelling his vehicle before stealing US$20.
The suspects gained entry into the service station offices where they broke a safe using explosives and stole US$9 670 cash.
The suspects then proceeded to a nearby lodge and attacked a security guard before stealing US$50 and an Itel cell phone.
Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.
On Thursday, United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) president Elisabeth Valerio said increased armed robbery cases in the country are worrisome and there is a need to address the root causes of the scourge.
The losing 2023 presidential candidate appealed to churches, civil organisations, politicians and other stakeholders to assist the police in fighting crime.
More: Pindula News