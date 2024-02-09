Fuel Service Station In Mabvuku Loses US$10 000 To Armed Robbers

3 minutes ago Fri, 09 Feb 2024 09:28:01 GMT

Six unidentified armed robbers pounced on a service station in Mabvuku on Wednesday and went away with nearly US$10 000.

In a statement, police said the suspects robbed a motorist who was fuelling his vehicle and broke into a safe at the service station using explosives after attacking the security guard on duty.

The suspects took US$9 670 cash from the safe before proceeding to a nearby lodge and attacked a security guard before stealing US$50 and an Itel cell phone. Police said:

