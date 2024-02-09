UZA Party Makes Key Appointments, As Valerio Names First Shadow Cabinet Minister
The opposition United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has made appointments and reassignments within the National Executive structure.
In a statement, UZA said the changes were made per Article 3 Section 3.3 and Article 10 Section 10.2 of the party’s Constitution.
The appointments are as follows, Charles Utete (National Secretary General), Victor Katsande (National Spokesperson), Mugurasave, (National Chairperson for Women’s Wing), Grace Juru (National Deputy Chairperson for Women’s Wing), Jacob Yotam (National Chairperson for Youth Wing) and Elvis Dzvene (National Spokesperson for Youth Wing). Reads the statement:
In January 2024, the UZA National Executive reluctantly accepted the resignation of Hon Kevin Muzhunga, who was the founding National Secretary General for the party.
He faithfully served in this important role for almost 3 years. In his resignation he stated that his time served will forever be cherished, however, he is unable to continue in the duties of his office due to his work outside of UZA.
Going forward, he remains an active member of the party and will be aiding Her Excellency, President Elisabeth Valerio and the UZA leadership in an advisory capacity.
Valerio has appointed Tadini Wenyika Masaya to the first Cabinet of the UZA Shadow Government, as the Secretary for Information and Media with immediate effect.
The party said more shadow Cabinet appointments shall be announced in due course.
More: Pindula News