UZA Party Makes Key Appointments, As Valerio Names First Shadow Cabinet Minister

In January 2024, the UZA National Executive reluctantly accepted the resignation of Hon Kevin Muzhunga, who was the founding National Secretary General for the party.

He faithfully served in this important role for almost 3 years. In his resignation he stated that his time served will forever be cherished, however, he is unable to continue in the duties of his office due to his work outside of UZA.

Going forward, he remains an active member of the party and will be aiding Her Excellency, President Elisabeth Valerio and the UZA leadership in an advisory capacity.