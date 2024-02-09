Work To Fix Cancer Machines At Parirenyatwa Hospital Commences

In an interview with journalists following the donation of cancer drugs worth US$50 000 by CABS, Pick n Pay in partnership with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe on Tuesday, Mutizira said:

As you know we have had a challenge with our radiotherapy equipment for a while but we are thankful that the engineers who are meant to come to fix our machines came for the initial assessments to see what needs to be fixed, what supplies they need to buy to fix these machines. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v So they have done their initial assessment and they will be coming back soon to fix the machines so we are looking forward to our radiotherapy machines being up and running very soon.

She said the chemotherapy drugs donated will go a long way in treating common cancers. Said Mutizira:

These drugs are chemotherapy drugs. These are drugs we commonly administer to most of our cancer patients so usually, we have a challenge of our patients not being able to afford these drugs such that it leaves us in a difficult situation where we are not able to deliver the treatment that we wish to give to our patients. With the availability of these drugs where our patients are not going to be buying these drugs since it’s a donation, it will make our job a lot easier because then we are guaranteed that our patients will be able to receive the treatment we prescribe.

Reports suggest there is only one functional radiotherapy machine in Zimbabwe and it is privately owned and this has forced cancer patients to seek treatment outside the country.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment