Objections Arise Over Election Of Chief Charumbira As Deputy President Of Zimbabwe's Council Of Chiefs

6 minutes ago Sat, 10 Feb 2024 10:46:38 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has stated that there were objections to the election of Chief Fortune Charumbira as the deputy president of the National Council of Chiefs. Charumbira, who had previously served two terms as the council’s president, was elected as deputy president during the August 10, 2023 elections.

Chief Khumalo Matshane, the former deputy president of the chiefs’ council, was elected as the council’s president in the same elections. However, in its report on the 2023 harmonised elections presented in Parliament, ZEC mentioned that some individuals had reservations about Charumbira’s election to the post due to his previous two terms as president, NewsDay reported.

ZEC expressed the view that the law governing the Council of Chiefs should be revisited to address this concern. The council believes that there needs to be a discussion regarding the desirability or lack thereof of having someone serve as deputy president of the council after already serving as president for two terms, even though there is no explicit law prohibiting this. ZEC said:

