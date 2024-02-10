Worries And Demands For Justice As Man Is Killed In Harare Gardens
Zimbabweans are worried about a recent incident that took place in Harare Gardens on February 8, 2024. A man named Norest Chimusoro was robbed and killed, causing concern among the public. According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), an unidentified man tried to snatch Chimusoro’s cell phone and ended up stabbing him with an unknown object. The police are investigating the case and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Read a police report seen by Pindula News:
Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Harare Gardens Park on 08/02/24 in which Norest Chimusoro died. An unknown male suspect allegedly tried to snatch a cell phone from the victim before he grabbed the victim’s hand and stabbed her indiscriminately with an unknown object. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
The incident has sparked a wider conversation about safety and the need for effective measures to prevent crime in public spaces. Zimbabweans are demanding justice for the victims and calling for increased security measures to protect citizens.
In response to this tragic incident, some people expressed sadness and nostalgia for a time when they could freely walk through Harare Gardens without fear. King Jay, a Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom said:
Sad! I am old enough to remember staggering out of the Monomatapa Hotel’s, Wine Barrel Bar at midnight and walk through the beautiful Harare Gardens to my flat in Josiah Chinamano Avenue, then Montague Avenue without fear!
Others suggested that installing security cameras could help prevent such crimes. There were also concerns raised about street children in the area possibly being responsible for the crime. Some suggested interrogating the street children in the area, believing they might have information about the perpetrator. They said the kids who stay behind Queen Elizabeth, in the corridor at FCM Motors and where Chinhoyi Street starts may be responsible or know who the culprit is.