Worries And Demands For Justice As Man Is Killed In Harare Gardens

8 minutes ago Sat, 10 Feb 2024 08:35:35 GMT

Zimbabweans are worried about a recent incident that took place in Harare Gardens on February 8, 2024. A man named Norest Chimusoro was robbed and killed, causing concern among the public. According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), an unidentified man tried to snatch Chimusoro’s cell phone and ended up stabbing him with an unknown object. The police are investigating the case and have urged anyone with information to come forward. Read a police report seen by Pindula News:

Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Harare Gardens Park on 08/02/24 in which Norest Chimusoro died. An unknown male suspect allegedly tried to snatch a cell phone from the victim before he grabbed the victim’s hand and stabbed her indiscriminately with an unknown object. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about safety and the need for effective measures to prevent crime in public spaces. Zimbabweans are demanding justice for the victims and calling for increased security measures to protect citizens.

