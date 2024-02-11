24-Year-Old Arrested For Unlawful Possession Of 1.5 metric Tons Of Copper In Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 15:42:48 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 24-year-old man named Takudzwa Sasa in Beatrice for unlawful possession of 1.5 metric tons of copper. According to a police report seen by Pindula News, Sasa was driving a white Toyota GD6 vehicle when he evaded a security roadblock manned by the police along the Masvingo-Harare Road. The police pursued him and eventually arrested him in Beatrice. During a search of his vehicle, the police discovered various copper items, including armoured cable, copper wire, copper pipes, and transformer copper windings. Read the police report:

ZRP reports that on 09/02/24, Takudzwa Sasa (24) was arrested in connection with a case of unlawful possession of copper. The suspect, who was driving a white Toyota GD6 vehicle, evaded a security roadblock which was being manned by the Police at the 103-kilometre peg along. Masvingo- Harare Road. A hot pursuit ensued leading to the subsequent arrest of the suspect in Beatrice. The police searched the suspect’s vehicle and recovered 330 kgs armoured cable, 48 kgs copper wire, 201 kgs copper pipes and 886 kgs of transformer copper windings which was stashed in the vehicle’s loading box.

Theft of copper cables has become a growing concern in Zimbabwe. It is reported that much of the stolen copper is sold to South Africa and then exported overseas. This issue has harmed institutions such as the power utility company (ZESA), the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), TelOne, and households that rely on their services.

