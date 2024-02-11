US Congress Considering Reviewing US-South Africa Relationship After Accusing Israel Of Genocide

14 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 07:23:14 GMT

The United States Congress has received a bill calling for a comprehensive review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa. The bill was introduced by US Republican Congressman John James and Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz in response to the International Court of Justice’s suggestion that Israel may have committed acts of genocide against Gaza, M&G reported. If passed, the bill could potentially impact South Africa’s eligibility for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). However, it is important to note that the bill still needs to undergo discussions and gain approval from Congress.

According to the bill, within 30 days of its enactment, US President Joe Biden, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense, would be required to certify to the appropriate congressional committees and publicly release an unclassified determination specifically stating whether South Africa has engaged in activities that undermine US national security or foreign policy interests. Additionally, the bill mandates that an unclassified report justifying this determination must be provided to the relevant congressional committees.

