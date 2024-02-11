Zimbabwe Amends VAT Exemptions For Essential Goods And Services Introduced In 2023

8 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 05:43:32 GMT

The government of Zimbabwe has issued Statutory Instrument (SI) 15 of 2024 made under section 78 of the Value Added Tax Act [Chapter 23:12], which introduces amendments to the existing Value Added Tax (General) Regulations, 2003, as published in Statutory Instrument 273 of 2003.

The SI is titled “Value Added Tax (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 67).”

The first amendment specified in the regulation is the deletion of the First Schedule of the Value Added Tax (General) Regulations, 2003, and its substitution with a new schedule. The new schedule, referred to as “FIRST SCHEDULE (Sections 9 and 10) EXEMPTION OF CERTAIN GOODS OR SERVICES AND IMPORTS FROM PAYMENT OF VALUE-ADDED TAX,” lists various goods, services, and imports that are exempt from value-added tax.

Feedback