Zimbabwe Considers Learning From Rwanda's Conflict Resolution For Gukurahundi Hearings
The Zimbabwe National Chiefs’ Council is considering inviting people from Rwanda to learn from their experience in resolving conflicts. The Gukurahundi hearings, set to start next month, aim to bring closure to the disturbances that occurred in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s. Chiefs will lead the hearings in their communities and gather evidence from victims and witnesses.
The council is preparing well for the hearings and is ready to meet the victims and witnesses. They hope to start the process early next month. Chief Charumbira, vice-president of the Zimbabwe National Chiefs’ Council, was quoted by the Chronicle as saying:
Resources permitting, surely we need to hear from Rwanda’s experiences, it’s something we have to seriously consider.Feedback
In 1994, Rwanda experienced a genocide where over a million people were killed in 100 days. Hutus and Tutsis, who were involved in the conflict, are now working together to revive Rwanda’s industries and attract foreign investment.
The Secretary for Information, Nick Mangwana, emphasised the importance of responsible reporting by the media. He urged them to avoid sensationalism and bias, as some sections of the Rwandan media worsened the conflict or ignored the disturbances. Rwanda is focusing on healing and reconciliation, and their collaboration shows the power of unity, something Zimbabwe intends to learn.
