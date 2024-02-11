Zimbabwe Considers Learning From Rwanda's Conflict Resolution For Gukurahundi Hearings

7 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 06:21:39 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Chiefs’ Council is considering inviting people from Rwanda to learn from their experience in resolving conflicts. The Gukurahundi hearings, set to start next month, aim to bring closure to the disturbances that occurred in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s. Chiefs will lead the hearings in their communities and gather evidence from victims and witnesses.

The council is preparing well for the hearings and is ready to meet the victims and witnesses. They hope to start the process early next month. Chief Charumbira, vice-president of the Zimbabwe National Chiefs’ Council, was quoted by the Chronicle as saying: