Zimbabwe Treasury Pursues "Permanent Solution" To Address Currency And Price Distortions - Mnangagwa

Finance Deputy Minister Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa has announced that the Treasury is working on a “permanent solution” to address price and exchange rate distortions in Zimbabwe. This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed that the central bank and Finance Ministry would soon implement policies to tackle inflation and the depreciation of the local currency.

Despite previous measures introduced by authorities, the Zimbabwean dollar remains volatile. In response to a question from Member of Parliament Clemence Chiduwa about the stability of the Zimbabwean dollar and rising prices, Mnangagwa stated that a monetary policy statement would be issued soon. He acknowledged the increase in exchange rates and inflation figures and mentioned that actions were being taken to find a permanent solution. NewZimbabwe quotes him as saying: