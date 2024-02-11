Zimbabwean School Tells Transferred Teacher They No Longer Have A Vacant Position

However, Chere discovered that there was no vacancy for him at Chitida Secondary School. A letter from Wedza district schools’ inspector, Godfrey Parira, dated February 8, confirmed that the position had already been filled during a recent rationalization exercise.

Responding to the development, ARTUZ said the incident shows that those in power are threatened by the potential for real change that Chere’s appointment represents. Said the union:

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The Hwedza Education District has shamefully declared on record that they refuse to provide our National Secretary General, @robohchere , with a science teaching vacancy at Chitida. This blatant disregard for our commitment to pro-poor education is an affront to rural areas.



It is clear that those in power are threatened by the potential for real change that Cde Chere’s appointment represents. But we will not be silenced! We will continue to fight tirelessly, demanding justice and equal opportunities for all.

Chere had previously been transferred from Dimbe Secondary School to Arcturus High after ZANU PF politicians complained that he was encouraging teachers to join a union. Now, despite being officially transferred to Chitida Secondary School, he is unable to assume duty due to the lack of an available position.

Wedza district schools’ inspector, Godfrey Parira recommended that Chere be allocated to another school in the Wedza district that has a suitable vacancy. This situation has left Chere in a difficult position, as he is unable to fulfill his transfer and resume his teaching duties.

Tags

Leave a Comment