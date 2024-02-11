Zimbabwean School Tells Transferred Teacher They No Longer Have A Vacant Position
The secretary-general of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), Robson Chere, is facing a difficult situation after the school he was transferred to informed him that there is no available position for him. Chere was moved from Arcturus Secondary School to Chitida Secondary School in rural Wedza.
In a letter dated November 17, 2023, Chere was instructed to start working at his new school by January 9, as per the regulations. Read the letter shared by the union:
Please be advised that in terms of Section 13 (1), (2) and (3) of the Public Service Regulations, 2000, as amended you are hereby transferred from Arcturus Secondary School in Goromonzi District to Chitida Secondary School in Wedza District. You are expected to assume duty at the new station no later than 09 January 2024.Feedback
However, Chere discovered that there was no vacancy for him at Chitida Secondary School. A letter from Wedza district schools’ inspector, Godfrey Parira, dated February 8, confirmed that the position had already been filled during a recent rationalization exercise.
Responding to the development, ARTUZ said the incident shows that those in power are threatened by the potential for real change that Chere’s appointment represents. Said the union:
The Hwedza Education District has shamefully declared on record that they refuse to provide our National Secretary General, @robohchere , with a science teaching vacancy at Chitida. This blatant disregard for our commitment to pro-poor education is an affront to rural areas.
It is clear that those in power are threatened by the potential for real change that Cde Chere’s appointment represents. But we will not be silenced! We will continue to fight tirelessly, demanding justice and equal opportunities for all.
Chere had previously been transferred from Dimbe Secondary School to Arcturus High after ZANU PF politicians complained that he was encouraging teachers to join a union. Now, despite being officially transferred to Chitida Secondary School, he is unable to assume duty due to the lack of an available position.
Wedza district schools’ inspector, Godfrey Parira recommended that Chere be allocated to another school in the Wedza district that has a suitable vacancy. This situation has left Chere in a difficult position, as he is unable to fulfill his transfer and resume his teaching duties.
