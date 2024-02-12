Family Demands Independent Inquiry As Godknows Machingura's Killing By Police Sparks Controversy

5 minutes ago Mon, 12 Feb 2024 10:04:14 GMT

The family of Godknows Machingura, a suspect in an armed robbery case, is demanding an independent inquiry into his killing by police detectives. They believe that the police account of the shooting does not match the evidence observed during the autopsy or the explanations given by Machingura’s friends. Machingura, who was 44 years old at the time, was shot dead by detectives from the Harare CID homicide in December 2023.

According to the police, Machingura and his five friends, including Paul Zhou and Jabulani Ngobeni, were trailed by detectives who received a tip about their planned robberies, including targeting prominent individuals for ransom. The police claimed that Machingura died from a gunshot wound to the groin after a shootout in the Arcadia suburb of Harare.

However, a family member, speaking anonymously, disputed the police’s account, insisting that Machingura was a victim of police execution. She stated that during the post-mortem examination, five bullet wounds were observed on his body, including two shots to the head, one below the ribs, and two on his legs. The family member shared graphic images from Machingura’s autopsy, showing the gunshot wounds and his badly beaten body. She told ZimLive:

