Zimbabwean Church Takes NRZ To Supreme Court Over Land Eviction

The church then entered into a lease agreement with NRZ, with the initial lease period from July 2003 to June 2005. They invested over US$200,000 in backfilling and preparing the land for development. Over the years, they constructed various buildings on the premises, including a house, office block, ablution block, meeting room, church auditorium, church office blocks, commercial shops, retail shops, and a warehouse.

However, NRZ later began questioning whether the church had the necessary licenses to operate the church and other businesses on the premises. In September 2023, NRZ issued a notice of termination of the lease agreement to the church. The church argued that NRZ had unlawfully evicted them and taken occupation of the premises without following proper legal procedures.

The church filed an urgent chamber application in December 2023, but it was struck off the urgent roll and erased from the record by Justice Emilia Muchawa. The High Court judge, Justice Emy Tsanga, dismissed the application for spoliation, stating that there was no forceful dispossession warranting a spoliation order. Dissatisfied with the ruling, the church has appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court, and the church seeks to regain its rights to the leased land. The church argues that NRZ took the law into its own hands and illegally occupied the premises without proper consent or following the appropriate legal procedures.

