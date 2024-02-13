"Advertising Medicines Without Written Approval From MCAZ A Criminal Offence"

The advertisement of medicines is governed by section(s) 65(1)(b) and 65(3) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control (General) Regulations, 1991, (S.I. 150 of 1991).

An advertisement according to the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act (Chapter 15:03) in relation to any medicine, means any written, pictorial, visual, or other descriptive matter or verbal statement or reference—

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

(a) appearing in any newspaper or other publication; or (b) appearing on any television or cinematograph film; or

(c) distributed to members of the public; or (d) brought to the notice of members of the public in any manner whatsoever; which is intended to promote the sale of that medicine;

Section 65(1)(b) states that “No person shall advertise any other medicine without the approval of the Authority in writing”

Section 65(3) states that “No person shall advertise any medicine to members of the public in terms calculated to lead to its use for the treatment of human beings for any of the conditions set out in the Seventh Schedule”

Any person who contravenes the provisions of these regulations, other than a provision for the contravention of which a penalty is provided by subsection (3) of section 38 or subsection (2a) of section 39 of the Act, shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level seven or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

The Authority works with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and will take necessary measures including prosecution should anyone contravenes these provisions.

MCAZ urges members of the public to desist from advertising medicines without written approval from the MCAZ. The Authority encourages stakeholders to report such cases to the MCAZ.