Don't Tell Me How To Use My Money - Chivayo

Chivayo has been criticised on social media platforms for his “philanthropy”, with some people asking him to buy medication and equipment for hospitals instead.

But speaking in a recent radio interview, Chivayo said he blocked everyone who told him how to spend his money. He said:

I blocked everyone who sent me that message because I do not want to be told how to use my money, if anyone feels that is more important, let them use their money. Yes, hospitals need equipment but all of this is in the government’s pipeline. Recently the health minister commissioned an MRI at Mpilo Hospital, this is already the government’s plan to upgrade all government hospitals and there is no need for me to do that. I do not want to look like I am seeking political office or trying to fight the government.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating Chivayo’s source of funds.

Over the years, Chivayo has donated large sums of cash to charities and individuals.

In 2012, Chivayo reportedly donated R2 million towards African Heritage Charity and also donated a VW Beetle and paid 3 years’ worth of tuition for Maneta Mazanhi after she competed in Big Brother Africa.

In December 2015 it was announced by then ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa that Chivayo had agreed to sponsor the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) US$1 million.

The funds were to be paid “progressively during the ZIFA president’s tenure” with some of the immediate payments going to cover the outstanding salary of former Warriors head coach Tom Saintfiet who was owed over $100 000.

Chivayo subsequently promised to secure the National Team coach, Callisto Pasuwa a vehicle, which he bought in January 2016.

He also promised to ensure that with the sponsorship money, Pasuwa’s salary would be covered adequately.

