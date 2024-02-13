Fraudsters Swindle Government Pensioners

Chizunza and Luckmore Matuku were the resource persons receiving information from an accomplice (yet to be arrested) to the effect that the complainant had received his lump sum pension; the accused would then create fake identity cards bearing details of their victims but with their facial photos.

They would then approach Econet agents and do SIM card replacements leading to the victim’s mobile phone losing network connectivity.

When in hold of the victim’s Econet line, they would then insert it in their mobile phones and have access to the victim’s mobile application.

After entering all the details requested the accused persons would be in control of the bank account and withdraw all the money.

The accused would then approach illegal foreign currency dealers and buy US dollars or bulk groceries for re-sale.

ZACC added that Matuku was once arrested in July 2022 for similar offences and charged with 52 counts of fraud and was later released on bail at the High Court and since then he has been on warrant of arrest for defaulting court.

The accused persons appeared in court and were remanded in custody pending their bail hearing on 16 February 2024.

More: Pindula News

