Impounded MRP Vehicle "Disappears" From Police Station

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly impounded a vehicle belonging to the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) which was stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

As reported by the Southern Eye, the vehicle, a Toyota Dyna vehicle, registration number AFP0848, was seized by law enforcement agents three years ago.

The vehicle was seized during a flash demonstration by MRP activists outside the police station in March 2021.

