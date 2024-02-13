Impounded MRP Vehicle "Disappears" From Police Station
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly impounded a vehicle belonging to the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) which was stationed at Bulawayo Central Police Station.
As reported by the Southern Eye, the vehicle, a Toyota Dyna vehicle, registration number AFP0848, was seized by law enforcement agents three years ago.
The vehicle was seized during a flash demonstration by MRP activists outside the police station in March 2021.
MRP lawyer Dumisani Dube reportedly once wrote to the police demanding the release of the vehicle but the police declined to accept the letter.
MRP spokesperson Velile Dube told Southern Eye that when they went to check for the vehicle, it was nowhere to be seen. Said Dube:
It was towed on February 2 this year to an unknown place. People say that it was seen being towed towards Egodini direction.
We suspect that it was being taken to Ross Camp Police Station, but we were not notified, we are now worried as we do not know whether our vehicle is also supposed to serve a sentence.
There was no document written by the police about our vehicle.
Meanwhile, ZRP spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube said he had not yet received such a report.
More: Pindula News