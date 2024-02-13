Wicknell Chivayo Reveals His "Source Of Funds"

It’s all about grace, chero ndikatanga kutengesa madomasi, anotengwa zvekuti (even if I start selling tomatoes, they will sell like hot buns).

Ndakangokura ndakadaro (I grew up just like that), my father would always say, my son will be rich.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

He used to gamble a lot, vaitamba mabhiza (he place wagers on horse races) ekuRace Course aye and he would come to me in the morning, kuti ndakuenda, ndonotamba (I am going to bet) which numbers, ndotovaudza kuti endai munotamba number yakati yakati (and I would tell him the numbers to bet).

At one time he came vatotenga mota (with a new car), so I grew up like that.

Chivayo also credited his “riches” to various prophecies he receives from his church, the Johanne Marange Apostolic sect. He said:

… inini ndinochengetwa netsananguro dzangu dzekumasowe (I’m protected by prophecies that I receive from my church). I was told that I will be a billionaire, ndikaudzwa kunzi endai munorara mugomo kwaMurehwa, ndikanorara pasi (I was told to go and spend the night on a mountain in Murehwa and I slept on bare ground) because I want to be a billionaire. And I was told again not to dump my gift to help Christians, so handiregere ( I won’t stop [giving away cars].

Chivayo said his desire is to be remembered as a man who had practical love for people. He said:

I want to leave a legacy that there was a man who had a love for people, there was a man who prayed so much. We were told that there was a prophecy that there was going to be a Madzibaba who would buy people cars, these are things of 1994.

In recent months, Chivayo has splurged thousands of dollars on top-of-the-range vehicles which he gave away to some religious leaders.

He also donated top-of-the-range Mercedes Benz cars to music producer DJ Fantan, and musicians Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, and Seh Calaz.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment