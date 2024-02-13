ZEC Announces 09 March By-elections Nomination Results
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the names of candidates who successfully filed nomination papers to contest in by-elections scheduled for 09 March 2024.
A by-election will be held in Ward Chinhoyi Municipality and another one in the City of Harare’s Ward 36 on 09 March. ZEC said:
IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 125(4) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that at the close of sitting of the nomination court which sat on Tuesday 6 February 2024, the candidates listed in the Schedule below were duly nominated for election as councillors in the Wards next to their names. Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 9 March 2024, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing the councilors for the said wards.Feedback
In Chinhoyi Ward 4, there are three candidates namely Ignatius Chari (Independent), Archbold Muzanenhamo (Independent), and Ignatius Zvigadza (ZANU PF).
In Harare’s Ward 36, former Mayor Lovejoy Chitengu (Independent), will square off with Loveness Gomba (Independent), and Hilda Ruzani (ZANU PF).
CCC, which triggered the by-elections after recalling councillors elected in the 23 August 2023 general elections, failed to field candidates for the two Wards.
