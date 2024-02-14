Amnesty International Condemns Zimbabwe Police Brutality During St Faith High Students' March

In a post on X, Amnesty International Zimbabwe highlighted that peaceful protest is a human right and urged authorities to respect, facilitate and protect this right. It said:

We strongly condemn [Zimbabwe Republic Police] conduct at St Faith High in Rusape today, where a police officer set a dog on learners who were protesting against a US$600 fee hike. Peaceful protest is a human right. Authorities must respect, facilitate and protect this right. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



The protest by learners followed a stand-off between the church, the school authorities and parents over the payment of a US$600 mission fund.

After holding an interactive session with Makoni District Acting Schools Inspector, Mr Tambama and Mr Mukorera from the Public Service Commission, the St Faith’s High learners were then addressed by their school head Arnold Makamba at Makoni District Education offices in Rusape.

It is not yet clear why police details unleashed dogs on schoolchildren and also the extent of the injuries suffered by the learners.

The ZRP has since released a statement saying it is conducting a full inquiry into the incident and that full details about the incident will be released once investigations are completed.

