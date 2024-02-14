Chivayo "Blesses" Diana Samkange, Mathias Mhere And Andy Muridzo With Mercedes Benz Vehicles

Congratulations to you my sister DIANA SAMKANGE, my brothers MATHIAS MHERE and ANDY MURIDZO… While observing from afar your continued support and entertainment at our very special Mother Zimbabwe’s ANGEL OF HOPE and many other charity events can not go unnoticed. Please go to EXQUISITE CARS DEALERSHIP and see Victor your 3 X Mercedes Benz C CLASS are waiting for you. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Where I [come] from we honour ladies first so please allow DIANA to choose first then the two superstars can choose respectively.

Other artists who have received vehicles from Chivayo include Sandra Ndebele, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Seh Calaz, and DJ Fantan.

Chivayo recently claimed that he has the “grace” to accumulate riches and now has businesses in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa mainly in the renewable energy sector.

Speaking during a Capitalk FM Champions League Breakfast Show hosted by Phathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse recently, Chivayo said from a young age, his father always told him that he would be rich.

He also credited his “riches” to various prophecies he regularly receives from his church, the Johanne Masowe Apostolic sect.

