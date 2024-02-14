Chivayo "Blesses" Diana Samkange, Mathias Mhere And Andy Muridzo With Mercedes Benz Vehicles
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again gifted local musicians with top-of-the-range vehicles.
Posting on his Facebook page this Wednesday, Chivayo advised musicians Diana Samkange, Mathias Mhere, and Andy Muridzo to collect their sparkling Mercedes Benz C Class vehicles at Exquisite Cars Dealership.
Chivayo said he gave away the vehicles to the three singers for their continued support and entertainment at First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and other charity events. He said:
Congratulations to you my sister DIANA SAMKANGE, my brothers MATHIAS MHERE and ANDY MURIDZO… While observing from afar your continued support and entertainment at our very special Mother Zimbabwe’s ANGEL OF HOPE and many other charity events can not go unnoticed.
Please go to EXQUISITE CARS DEALERSHIP and see Victor your 3 X Mercedes Benz C CLASS are waiting for you.
Where I [come] from we honour ladies first so please allow DIANA to choose first then the two superstars can choose respectively.
Other artists who have received vehicles from Chivayo include Sandra Ndebele, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu, Seh Calaz, and DJ Fantan.
Chivayo recently claimed that he has the “grace” to accumulate riches and now has businesses in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa mainly in the renewable energy sector.
Speaking during a Capitalk FM Champions League Breakfast Show hosted by Phathisani Sibanda and Tinashe Chikuse recently, Chivayo said from a young age, his father always told him that he would be rich.
He also credited his “riches” to various prophecies he regularly receives from his church, the Johanne Masowe Apostolic sect.
