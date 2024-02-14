Rape Suspect Arrested While Chasing Another Victim

According to court papers seen by ZimLive, on 14 January 2024, Kachirundu allegedly broke into a house in Harare’s Glen View suburb while the owners were sleeping. He raped a 13-year-old family member. Read the court papers:

On January 14, 2024, the complainant was sleeping in the dining room when she was awakened by the accused who pointed a knife at her.



It is further alleged Kachirundu dragged the minor out to a secluded place about 200 mitres from her home and raped her once without protection.

He allegedly took his victim back to her home after the abuse. After returning to the house, Kachirundu allegedly stole a laptop and a gas stove before making his exit.

It is alleged that a few weeks later, Kachirundu tried to rape another girl whom he had lured into a maize field in the area.

The minor reportedly managed to escape after he had told her point-blank, he had intentions of raping her.

The girl fled into a residential area with Kachirundu in pursuit. He was spotted by his first victim who was assisted by the public to apprehend him.

