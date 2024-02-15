Normalcy Returns To St Faith's High School

6 minutes ago Thu, 15 Feb 2024 15:25:32 GMT

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education says normalcy has returned to St Faith’s High School in Rusape, Makoni District in Manicaland Province, following a dispute between parents and the school’s responsible authority the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland which disrupted learning.

The protracted stand-off between the church, the school authorities and parents over the payment of a US$600 mission fund culminated in a march to Makoni District Education offices by learners on Wednesday, 14 February.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Education said teaching and learning continued at the school without any further incidents. Part of the statement reads:

