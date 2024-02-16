Pindula|Search Pindula
Four Hatcliffe Women Sentenced To Jail For Assaulting Alleged "Mistress"

5 minutes agoFri, 16 Feb 2024 17:13:25 GMT
Four Hatcliffe Women Sentenced To Jail For Assaulting Alleged "Mistress"

Four women from Hatcliffe Extension in Zimbabwe have been sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting and undressing a woman they believed was having an affair with a married man. The incident, which was captured in a video that circulated on social media, showed the victim being attacked by five female suspects. The Zimbabwe Republic Police investigated the case and arrested the assailants.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault and was treated at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital. The police, however, denied rumours circulating on social media about the victim’s death.

The assailants involved in the incident were identified as Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo, 18-year-old Mitchel Kariwo, and Olleen Vinyungwi. The four – Zeripah Kanduza, Natasha Kanduza, Fortunate Tembo and Olleyn Vinyungwi – pleaded guilty to the charges of assault.

The four women from Hatcliffe Extension reportedly targeted the victim due to suspicions of her involvement with a married man. Police warn members of the public against taking the law into their own hands, violence and vigilantism, saying they should instead seek legal recourse for any offence. It is not the first time such cases have been reported.

