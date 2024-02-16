Four Hatcliffe Women Sentenced To Jail For Assaulting Alleged "Mistress"

5 minutes ago Fri, 16 Feb 2024 17:13:25 GMT

Four women from Hatcliffe Extension in Zimbabwe have been sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting and undressing a woman they believed was having an affair with a married man. The incident, which was captured in a video that circulated on social media, showed the victim being attacked by five female suspects. The Zimbabwe Republic Police investigated the case and arrested the assailants.

The victim suffered injuries from the assault and was treated at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital. The police, however, denied rumours circulating on social media about the victim’s death.

Feedback