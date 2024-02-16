Tragic Incident: Four Minors Found Dead In A Car In Harare
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a heartbreaking incident in which four children tragically lost their lives in Hopely, Harare. According to a police statement seen by Pindula News, the incident occurred on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the four minors as Allen Busiri (3), Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3), and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3). He said their lifeless bodies were discovered in the non-functional vehicle at 7:00 p.m. The vehicle had tinted windows. Read the statement:
FOUR JUVENILES SUFFOCATE DURING CHILD PLAY IN HOPELY, HARARE
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in which Allen Busiri (3), Anotidaishe Mutize (4), Ashley Matowe (3) and Kudzaishe Tsuro (3) died on 15th February 2024.
The four juveniles opened a rear passenger door of a Black Toyota Chaser motor vehicle, registration number ADE 2684 (non runner). They went in and closed the door. The vehicle which has tinted windows was parked at a house in Hopely Zone 1, Harare between 12 noon and 1900 hours.Feedback
The victims suffocated while in the vehicle. Their bodies were found lying lifeless in the motor vehicle at 1900 hours.
More details will be availed in due course.
(NYATHI.P) Assistant Commissioner
Senior Staff Officer (Press and Public Relations)
to the Commissioner General of Police
Police General Headquarters
