Transcend The Ballot: BustopTV Spotlights Zimbabwe's LGBTQI Rights Struggles

Nziyakwi added that the goal of “Transcend the Ballot” is to serve as a mirror of society, examining the unique experiences, challenges, and aspirations of transgender individuals in Zimbabwe. The documentary aims to challenge societal norms, foster understanding, and promote an environment of acceptance.

However, the production of the documentary faced challenges, particularly in securing funding and engaging stakeholders in discussions about LGBTQI rights. Despite these hurdles, BustopTV remains committed to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

BustopTV organised community screenings of the documentary in Domboshava and Epworth, facilitating meaningful dialogues within local communities. Funding for these screenings was provided by Hivos. Moreblessing Wadzanai Femberwi, who collaborates with the Centre for Sexual Health and HIV AIDS Research Zimbabwe (CeSHHAR), emphasised the importance of democratic rights for transgender individuals. Femberwi stressed the need for awareness campaigns and educational materials to foster understanding.

While the government has yet to approve these initiatives, CeSHHAR operates clinics that provide vital support and healthcare services to transgender individuals. Muchaneta Savanhu, a community member from Epworth, highlighted the significance of treating transgender individuals with dignity and respect. Savanhu emphasized the need for fair treatment during elections, including equal access to appropriate restroom facilities, to uphold their democratic rights. Education and awareness regarding the existence and experiences of transgender individuals were also deemed essential.

State Of LGBTI in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe, like many other African countries, criminalises and does not tolerate homosexual activities. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga recently denounced a scholarship offer by LGBT organisations, stating that it was meant to lure young Zimbabwean students into LGBT activities. Chiwenga referred to LGBT activities as unlawful, challenging Zimbabwe’s sovereignty. He emphasised that Zimbabwe, as a Christian nation, does not entertain “such alien, anti-life, un-African, and unchristian values.”

He said the government of Zimbabwe firmly rejects and denounces scholarship offers related to LGBT activities, considering them unlawful, unchristian, and anti-Zimbabwean. The former military boss said the government sees such offers as a direct challenge to its authority and vows to enforce national laws and protect national values. Chiwenga emphasised that Zimbabwe is a sovereign, African state with its own laws and values that set it apart from other societies.

